Apple issues second release candidate build for tvOS 17.2 beta

Dec 8 2023
install tvOS 17 beta

It looks like we have more release candidate version 2 updates upon us. tvOS 17.2 RC 2 for Apple TV has just arrived alongside the second RC version of the upcoming HomePod software update. We’ll update our coverage if/when iOS 17.2 reaches RC 2 as well.

The second release candidate drop follows one day after macOS Sonoma 14.2 also updated to a newer build. The star of the show, of course, is iOS 17.2. More on what’s coming with it below:

iOS 17.2 is the first version to introduce Apple’s Journal app. Apple’s Journal app was first unveiled at WWDC 2023. The company said it would be released later this year rather than launching with iOS 17.0 and include these features:

  • Uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions for journaling – Suggestions API for other apps
  • Includes photos, workouts, and interactions as prompts
  • Entries can be marked as important to standout
  • Prompts will inspire you to write
  • Journal can be locked and is end-to-end encrypted for privacy

What’s coming in iOS 17.2?

As of the first beta release, we’ve seen new Weather widgets for Details, Daily Forecast, and Sunrise & Sunset on iOS and macOS, as well as a new analog clock on the iPhone and iPad. Books also has a new fast fade page turn animation option.

The update also includes Spatial Video capture for viewing on Apple Vision Pro.

