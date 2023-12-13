Apple releases standalone USB-C case for AirPods Pro 2 for $99

Apple is now selling the USB-C case for AirPods Pro 2 separately for $99. This allows AirPods Pro 2 users to switch from the Lightning case to the USB-C case without having to buy a new pair of AirPods.

Apple says the first orders will arrive between December 27 and January 2, so they won’t arrive in time to be a stocking stuffer.

Apple says:

The MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) includes the U1 chip with Precision Finding to help you quickly identify the location of your case. And if you’re nearby but can’t find it, you can play a sound from the built-in speaker. A lanyard loop³ lets you attach your case to a backpack or handbag, so it’s always within reach. And the MagSafe Charging Case is built to brave the elements, with IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance.

When Apple announced the iPhone 15 with USB-C in September, it also announced a new version of AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C charging case. At the time, that case wasn’t available for purchase separately. Instead, anyone who wanted USB-C AirPods Pro 2 had to buy an entirely new pair for $249.

One thing to point out, however, is that the revision of AirPods Pro 2 released in September also includes an updated H2 chip that is capable of streaming lossless audio from the Vision Pro headset when it ships early next year. This feature remains exclusive to the newest version of AirPods Pro 2.

You can order the USB-C case for AirPods Pro 2 on Apple’s website now. Today’s launch was first spotted by The Verge.