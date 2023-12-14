iOS 17.2 released, Stolen Device Protection, Beeper blocked

iOS 17.2 is finally here, and Benjamin and Chance break down all the new features. iOS 17.3 introduces new opt-in measures to protect against shoulder surfing thieves. Also, Apple blocks Beeper Mini, launches a USB-C case for AirPods Pro 2, and plans to start offering incentives for artists to make their songs available in Spatial Audio on Apple Music.
