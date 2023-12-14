Apple TV+ today debuts a new comedy action adventure film The Family Plan, starring Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg stars as Dan Morgan, an undercover assassin trying to live a new life as a family man. Here’s how to watch.

The Family Plan is an action-packed comedic road trip in which Dan Morgan (Wahlberg) tries to evade an old enemy by taking his family on a holiday to Las Vegas. Morgan is a long-retired secret assassin, a secret that even his family did not know about. But his cover has been blown and now everyone is in on it.

Mark Walhberg stars in the movie alongside Michelle Monaghan as Jessica, his wife. With a PG-13 age rating and a runtime clocking in at just under two hours, Apple hopes it will make perfect family viewing.

How to watch The Family Plan

The Family Plan is an Apple original film, streaming exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming service. Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month — get a free seven day trial here for new accounts. You can also get Apple TV+ as part of the Apple One bundle, some cell phone carrier plans, and other means.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on Apple devices and many other platforms including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs and more. Android and PC users can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

The Family Plan is Apple’s original movie offering to stream with your family over the holiday period. Its other recent big theatrical hitters, Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, do not yet have TV+ streaming release dates.

The Family Plan release ends a strong year for Apple TV+ content, and the service isn’t slowing down; new dramas Criminal Record and Masters of the Air are set to debut in January.