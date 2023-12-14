Spike’s Magic AI feature saves users 3700 hours in just 90 days

Back in October, Spike released its new generative AI functionality. Just a few months later, it’s releasing some of the details around the service usage along with the time savings.

As I mentioned in October, Spike’s new AI tools complement its existing email app, which is focused on combining email and team chat into a single app that looks more like iMessage than a traditional/legacy email app. With the AI addition, Spike added large language model integration across its feature set.

Even as the hype has been around OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, etc, I’ve long believed that generative AI will be baked into all of our apps vs. using standalone AI apps. Spike’s Magic AI is a perfect example of that. Instead of swapping to an AI prompt to generate a reply, Spike builds the prompt into your inbox.

Since it launched a few months ago, people using Spike’s Magic Compose saved an average of 15 minutes per use. This translates to 225,000 minutes or 3,750 hours saved, equivalent to 468.75 business days.

Spike’s vision is to continually break barriers in business communication. “This year has set a new benchmark, but we believe the best is yet to come. We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to empower businesses with smarter, more efficient ways to connect and collaborate,” said Dvir Ben-Aroya, Co-founder and CEO of Spike. As we step into 2024, Spike remains committed to innovation around the use of AI for business communication needs. We’re incredibly excited about the initial adoption of Magic AI, and we can’t see how our customers continue to use it in 2024!



These figures are also based on just three months of customer usage. As generative AI responses become even more advanced and human-like, I believe functionality like this will become even more commonplace. It won’t replace writing your emails but it’ll help with a starting point/inspiration. Similar to how we look at spell check inside our writing apps to help us avoid making mistakes, features like Magic Compose and Magic Reply will become things we use all day long.

One of the features I am especially excited about here with generative AI is breaking down the language barriers. Using LLM, you can send emails in your native language, have the message translated before they are sent, and vice versa as someone responds.