Apple TV+ doubled hours consumed despite releasing fewer movies and shows in 2023

Despite a 10% drop in the number of new titles introduced this year, Apple TV+ boasts twice as many viewing hours compared to last year. That’s according to a new report from Deadline, which also says that total viewership is up 42% in 2023.

As Benjamin Mayo noted this week, Apple TV+ saw 50 new titles premiere this year compared to 56 total a year ago. Why? There were a couple of major Hollywood strikes that shelved a lot of content.

Apple TV+ by the numbers

Despite slowing down on output in 2023, it appears Apple TV+ has hit some new highs in other areas this year.

The Family Plan “debuted as the most viewed movie ever” for Apple TV+

The Morning Show is the most viewed series with a 20% audience increase with season three

Lessons in Chemistry is the top limited series on Apple TV+ to date

Viewership is up “42% year over year in 2023, in over 100 countries”

Total hours consumed is up 2x in 2023 compared to 2022

Deadline also cites early success for Monach: Legacy of Monsters, Messi in America, For All Mankind season four, and Slow Horses season three as contributing factors to an overall successful year for Apple TV+.

Read the full report here.