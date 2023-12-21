Apple TV+ doubled hours consumed despite releasing fewer movies and shows in 2023

Despite a 10% drop in the number of new titles introduced this year, Apple TV+ boasts twice as many viewing hours compared to last year. That’s according to a new report from Deadline, which also says that total viewership is up 42% in 2023.
As Benjamin Mayo noted this week, Apple TV+ saw 50 new titles premiere this year compared to 56 total a year ago. Why? There were a couple of major Hollywood strikes that shelved a lot of content.
Apple TV+ by the numbers
Despite slowing down on output in 2023, it appears Apple TV+ has hit some new highs in other areas this year.
- The Family Plan “debuted as the most viewed movie ever” for Apple TV+
- The Morning Show is the most viewed series with a 20% audience increase with season three
- Lessons in Chemistry is the top limited series on Apple TV+ to date
- Viewership is up “42% year over year in 2023, in over 100 countries”
- Total hours consumed is up 2x in 2023 compared to 2022
Deadline also cites early success for Monach: Legacy of Monsters, Messi in America, For All Mankind season four, and Slow Horses season three as contributing factors to an overall successful year for Apple TV+.
Read the full report here.
