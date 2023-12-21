 Skip to main content

Apple Watch sales ban, next-gen CarPlay previewed, Ask9to5Mac

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 21 2023 - 10:15 am PT
0 Comments

Benjamin and Chance discuss the wild situation of the Apple Watch sales ban in the US, as part of an ongoing patent dispute with Masimo over blood oxygen sensor patents. Also, Apple has finally shared details of the first vehicles featuring next-generation CarPlay, Apple News+ adds The Athletic, and we round out the year with some #Ask9to5Mac questions.

Sponsored by Setapp: Check out Setapp by MacPaw, the first subscription-based platform offering a carefully curated collection of over 240+ Mac and iOS apps. This holiday season, give the gift of Setapp – the perfect fit for anyone with a Mac or iOS device

Sponsored by Topdon: Check out Topdon’s TC002 Thermal Camera for iOS featuring a compact size, impressive range, and ultra-high resolution thermal imaging

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

  • Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
  • Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com