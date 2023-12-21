Apple Watch sales ban, next-gen CarPlay previewed, Ask9to5Mac

Benjamin and Chance discuss the wild situation of the Apple Watch sales ban in the US, as part of an ongoing patent dispute with Masimo over blood oxygen sensor patents. Also, Apple has finally shared details of the first vehicles featuring next-generation CarPlay, Apple News+ adds The Athletic, and we round out the year with some #Ask9to5Mac questions.
Links
- Apple halting Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales: Here’s why
- ITC denies Apple’s request to delay looming Apple Watch ban
- First cars with next-generation CarPlay officially announced
- Hands-on: In a world of CarPlay uncertainty, Polestar 2’s dual-screen interface shines
- Apple News+ now includes sports coverage from The Athletic, Wirecutter coming soon
- Report: Apple offers to open up Apple Pay NFC system on iPhone to appease EU regulators
- Apple announces new ‘contingent pricing’ feature for App Store subscriptions
- EU to ban anti-steering App Store rules for Apple Music competitors after Spotify complaint
- Apple developing possible software workaround in response to Apple Watch ban
- Chance’s appearance on Charlie Chapman’s Launched podcast
