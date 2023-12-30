Will iPhone 14 cases fit the iPhone 15?

The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are here, and the case and accessory story has been a little bit messy. If you’re preparing for your iPhone 15 by doing some accessory shopping, there’s an important tidbit to keep in mind: iPhone 14 cases will not fit your new iPhone 15.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 15 cases

Here are the full dimensions for the iPhone 14 lineup:

iPhone 14 dimensions : 147 x 72 x 7.8 mm

: 147 x 72 x 7.8 mm iPhone 14 Plus dimensions : 161 x 78 x 7.8 mm

: 161 x 78 x 7.8 mm iPhone 14 Pro dimensions : 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85 mm

: 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85 mm iPhone 14 Pro Max dimensions: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm

And the dimensions for the iPhone 15 lineup:

iPhone 15 dimensions : 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

: 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm iPhone 15 Plus dimensions: 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm iPhone 15 Pro dimensions : 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm

: 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm iPhone 15 Pro Max dimensions: 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm

As you can see, the dimensions between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 lineups are different, and therefore, cases won’t be interchangeable between models.

Even though some of the differences appear minor, iPhone cases are made with such precision that even those minor differences are enough to mean cases designed for the iPhone 14 will not fit the iPhone 15.

There are also other design changes that will render your iPhone 14 cases incompatible with the iPhone 15:

All iPhone 15 models feature contoured edges, meaning that the edges of the phones now flow more seamlessly into the back.

The iPhone 15 Pro features an Action button instead of the mute switch.

iPhone 15 Pro features slimmer bezels around the display.

But even though the iPhone 15 was just announced, there’s already a wide selection of cases available for purchase at various price points. Here are some of my favorites.

Best iPhone 15 cases

Best iPhone 15 Plus cases

Best iPhone 15 Pro cases

Best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases

Favorite iPhone 15 accessories

With the switch to USB-C, you may also want to pick up some new charging accessories for your iPhone 15 order. Here are some of my favorites:

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.