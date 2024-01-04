Vision Pro launch nears, CarPlay roadtrip, Apple AI deals

Benjamin and Chance are back from the holidays. Chance retells his experience using CarPlay and EV routing in Apple Maps, the Apple Watch is (temporarily?) back on shelves, Apple is reportedly in talks with news publishers about licensing content for its AI systems, and all signs point to an impending Vision Pro release.
Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.
Sponsored by Masterclass: Unlimited access to 180+ classes delivered in bite-sized lessons.
Sponsored by Kolide: Kolide ensures that if a device isn’t secure, it can’t access your cloud apps. It’s Zero Trust for Okta. Watch a demo and see how it works for you.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
Ad-free version
You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- Chance’s thread on Threads with Mach-E roadtrip details
- Charging a Mach-E at a Tesla Supercharger
- Ford will add Tesla plug to its electric vehicles in surprising move
- GM and Ford EV owners to get Tesla Supercharger access as soon as February
- iOS 17 adds real-time charging availability info for EV drivers
- This CarPlay GPS bug makes Apple Maps unusable and dangerous
- Apple Watch ban news hub: Everything we know right now
- Apple Watch ban temporarily halted, thanks to US appeals court
- Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 return to Apple Online Store after a week of unavailability
- Next-gen Apple Watch again rumored to break compatibility with existing bands – 9to5Mac
- Apple Infinite Loop retail store permanently closing next month
- Apple permanently closing Apple Royal Hawaiian retail store next month after 15 years
- Apple wants to train its AI with $50 million worth of licensed news articles
- Vision Pro release date: Everything we know
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments