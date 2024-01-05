 Skip to main content

Apple is blocking a new HEY app, and DHH isn’t having it (again)

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jan 5 2024 - 11:14 am PT
Hey for iPhone

App Store Review is blocking another Basecamp camp, and David Heinemeier Hansson isn’t happy. It happened in 2020 with the iOS app for their Hey email service. This time, it’s the standalone Hey Calendar app that Apple says violates App Store rules.

From DHH on X:

Apple just called to let us know they’re rejecting the HEY Calendar app from the App Store (in current form). Same bullying tactics as last time: Push delicate rejections to a call with a first-name-only person who’ll softly inform you it’s your wallet or your kneecaps.

Since it’s clear we’re never going to pay them the extortionate 30% ransom, they’re back to the bullshit about “the app doesn’t do anything when you download it”. Despite the fact that after last time, they specifically carved out HEY in App Store Review Guidelines 3.1.3 (f)!

Read the full DHH thread for the Basecamp take here. In short, it sounds like Hey Calendar could exist within Hey Mail, but not as a standalone app. Apple vs. Hey: The Sequel, in theaters everywhere today.

