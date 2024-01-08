Clear a spot on your iPhone home screen for the all-new Clear 2.0. The beloved, gesture-based lists app that launched over a decade ago is back with the brand new price of free.

Impending, the studio behind the mass hit title Heads Up, has rebuilt Clear from the ground up. The new foundation gives Clear the runway for another decade of development.

Best of all: Impending is breathing new life into Clear without shifting to subscription pricing. Clear 2.0 is completely free to use with no functionality hidden behind in-app purchases. Instead, Clear is monetized by a daily revolving store where you can buy new themes, fonts, app icons, and more.

Monetizing free

It’s a simple pricing model, too. Each purchase has a standard price of $3. Customize Clear as much as possible to support development, or use Clear with the out-of-the-box appearance without ever spending. The standard Clear experience is as delightful as ever with playful sounds, haptic feedback, and even more gestures that drive the experience.

Purchase Clear in a past life? Exclusive legacy themes await you in Clear 2.0, and sharing the app will also unlock more personalization.

Clear 2.0

So why is Clear making a comeback in 2024? Prior to this major rewrite, Clear has continued to serve a loyal audience of existing customers. The shift to free with a daily rotating theme store should put Clear in front of an even larger audience now.

And just like in 2012, Clear has a distinct appeal with its gesture-based, straightforward approach to task lists. If you’re overwhelmed by advanced task managers or just want to put certain lists in a more focused iPhone app, Clear is back and better than ever.

Now available

Clear 2.0 launches today on iPhone and iPad. Since the new version is truly a ground up rewrite, some features like sync are still on the to-do list. Data is still backed up with iCloud or local backups, however, and theme purchases can be restored on iPhone and iPad if you buy something on the other device.

Whether you’re in the market for a super straightforward list manager or just want to try one of the best-in-class apps on iOS, download Clear 2 today and give the all-new version a spin.