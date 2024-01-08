Dropshare to shut down its own cloud service later this month

Dropshare is a popular macOS and iOS app that lets users easily share files to cloud platforms. On macOS, the app is very useful as it runs in the Menu Bar, so users can simply drag files there to upload them to the cloud. However, Dropshare’s own cloud service is about to be shut down.

Dropshare Cloud to be discontinued

As confirmed by the company in an email sent to Dropshare customers, the service known as “Dropshare Cloud” will be discontinued on January 31, 2024. According to Dropshare, the decision was made in favor of supporting the most popular cloud storage providers. Currently, the app works with platforms such as Amazon S3, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box.

“Today, after more than 10 years of Dropshare on macOS and more than 8 years of Dropshare on iOS, the apps support most of the major cloud storage providers (over 27!), and we have been seeing a declining interest in Dropshare Cloud over the past few years,” the company said in a blog post.

A few days before the announcement, Dropshare was no longer letting new users subscribe to its cloud service. Prices started at €2 per month for 10GB of storage and ranged up to €7.50 per month for 100GB of storage.

For current Dropshare Cloud users, the platform will remain available for uploading and downloading files until the end of the month. In order to let everyone back up their files, Dropshare is removing the platform’s traffic limitations until it is shut down. Files will be deleted in February 2024, so users must download them all from their account before then.

Those who have already paid for the subscription will get a partial refund according to the remaining period. Subscribers will also receive a 50% discount to buy a Dropshare license. You can find more details about the app on its official website.

Read also