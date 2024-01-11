Killers of the Flower Moon movie is now available to watch on Apple TV+

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon is now available to stream and watch on Apple TV+.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the movie depicts how members of the wealthy Osage nation were murdered in a plot to take over the land rights to the plentiful Oklahoma oil supplies. The film is based on the book of the same name by David Grann.

Running three and a half hours in length, the film is an epic crime western with an expansive star-studded cast. Alongside the main leads, the ensemble includes Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser.

Whereas the book presents the crimes as more of a mystery whodunnit with the FBI investigation as the lead narrative, the film adaptation (screenplay written by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese) is told with the impact on the Osage nation at the center.

Killers of the Flower Moon has received rave reviews from critics, and took about $150 million in worldwide box office sales at theaters. Lily Gladstone recently won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of native Mollie, and is favorite to win Best Actress award at the upcoming Oscars. Killers of the Flower Moon is also likely to be nominated for Best Picture, among other awards recognition.

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon

You can watch Killers of the Flower Moon with an Apple TV+ subscription. You can get a seven-day free trial here for new accounts.

Watch Apple TV+ using the Apple TV app available on a variety of platforms, including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, smart TVs, Xbox, PlayStation and more. Android and Windows PC users can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

If you don’t have a TV+ subscription, Killers of the Flower Moon is also available separately at online video stores to buy and rent.

Killers of the Flower Moon was the first Apple Original Films release to get a wide theatrical run at cinemas, before streaming on Apple TV+. Other films on the slate include Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, which is currently available on premium video on demand, and Argylle, which premieres in theaters on February 2. Find out everything coming to Apple TV+ here in our comprehensive guide.