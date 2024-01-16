Apple Vision Pro granted FCC approval as US launch looms

Apple Vision Pro has officially been given FCC approval in the United States. The FCC today published filings from Apple and test reports, confirming that Vision Pro can be sold in the United States.

As previously announced, pre-orders are set to begin on Friday, January 19 with a full release to follow on Friday, February 2.

Many of the documents from the FCC are still labeled as short-term confidential, with more details set to become available on July 14. This includes things like internal photos, setup photos, and more.

All of Apple’s marketing around Vision Pro up until now had included the disclaimer that Vision Pro had not yet received FCC approval.

“Apple Vision Pro has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained,” Apple’s disclaimer reads. This disclaimer can now be removed thanks to this FCC go-ahead.

Now that the FCC has officially granted its approval, the Vision Pro can officially be released for sale in the United States. This timeline follows the precedent set by pretty much every previous Apple product release, where FCC approval is granted a few weeks before the device’s release.

