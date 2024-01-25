Your Live Activities order is finally ready for pickup at Starbucks

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, the company showed off a Starbucks order in progress as one concept for Live Activities and the always-on display. Fast-forward to today and the Live Activities feature for Starbucks is finally available for everyone.

While we’ve seen the Starbucks app feature pop up across the country at various times recently, 9to5Mac is told that the Live Activities feature has graduated to full availability.

That means you will now see a persistent progress bar of your Starbucks food and drinks status when you order ahead in the app. This will appear on your iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island. Updates will appear automatically without requiring separate notifications. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, which support always-on display mode, can show the latest order status on the lock screen even when the phone is locked.

We tested the feature earlier this week when a reader saw the feature pop up in Beverly Hills, but it wasn’t live for us yet. After testing again with the same store, it works! However, drinks are not on us if you don’t see the feature live yet, but we’re told it should be! OK, back soon, I have an actual order to go pick up now.

