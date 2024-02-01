 Skip to main content

Are you happy with your iPhone 15 Pro/Max battery life? [Poll]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 1 2024 - 10:06 am PT
10 Comments
iPhone battery mAh capacity list

We saw a report this week that iPhone 15 Pro customer satisfaction has dropped considerably since launching last September – low enough that the iPhone 15/Plus is now rated higher by users. Why? One of the top reasons is disappointment with the battery. So how about you, are you happy with iPhone 15 Pro battery life?

The battery capacity of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max increased ever so slightly compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. However, Apple rates the 15 Pro and 14 Pro as having the same battery life as it does for the 15 Pro Max and 14 Pro Max.

For a few weeks after launch in September/early October, the iPhone 15 devices saw an overheating issue. But that was fixed with the iOS 17.0.3 update. That was the cause of some early disappointment and analyst firm PerfectRec says the iPhone 15 Pro still saw 73.5% of user reviews rating it at 5/5 stars. That was higher for iPhone 15 Pro Max with 77% of reviews earning 5/5.

Fast forward to January 2024 and the ratings dropped for the iPhone 15 Pro devices while the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus ratings increased.

iPhone 15 Pro hit a low of 66.1% of user reviews being 5/5 and 72.5% of 15 Pro Max reviews hitting 5/5 stars. And one of the main complaints that surfaced was battery life.

So we want to know, what’s your experience been like? Share your thoughts in the poll and comments!

You shouldn’t see a notable decrease in battery health with an iPhone 15 Pro/Max since they’re so new, but if you want to check it out, we’ve got a guide on where to find it:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Polls

9to5Mac Polls
iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12