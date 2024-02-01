Are you happy with your iPhone 15 Pro/Max battery life? [Poll]

We saw a report this week that iPhone 15 Pro customer satisfaction has dropped considerably since launching last September – low enough that the iPhone 15/Plus is now rated higher by users. Why? One of the top reasons is disappointment with the battery. So how about you, are you happy with iPhone 15 Pro battery life?

The battery capacity of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max increased ever so slightly compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. However, Apple rates the 15 Pro and 14 Pro as having the same battery life as it does for the 15 Pro Max and 14 Pro Max.

For a few weeks after launch in September/early October, the iPhone 15 devices saw an overheating issue. But that was fixed with the iOS 17.0.3 update. That was the cause of some early disappointment and analyst firm PerfectRec says the iPhone 15 Pro still saw 73.5% of user reviews rating it at 5/5 stars. That was higher for iPhone 15 Pro Max with 77% of reviews earning 5/5.

Fast forward to January 2024 and the ratings dropped for the iPhone 15 Pro devices while the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus ratings increased.

iPhone 15 Pro hit a low of 66.1% of user reviews being 5/5 and 72.5% of 15 Pro Max reviews hitting 5/5 stars. And one of the main complaints that surfaced was battery life.

So we want to know, what’s your experience been like? Share your thoughts in the poll and comments!

You shouldn’t see a notable decrease in battery health with an iPhone 15 Pro/Max since they’re so new, but if you want to check it out, we’ve got a guide on where to find it: