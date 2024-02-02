‘Spatial Sprinkles’ is the fun and whimsical Vision Pro app we all needed

Developer Simon B. Støvring is out with not one but two native apps for Apple Vision Pro on launch day. First, there’s a native Apple Vision Pro app for Runestone Text Editor, Simon’s excellent plain text editor with a host of different features.

Second, if you want to use Vision Pro to immerse yourself or those around you in confetti, Simon has released the very fun and whimsical Spatial Sprinkles.

Runestone for Vision Pro

Here’s a breakdown of some of the features offered by Runestone for visionOS:

Native visionOS app tailored for Apple’s new spatial computer.

Syntax highlighting, line numbers, find and replace, a page guide, custom themes, and much more.

Supports 25+ programming languages.

Runestone Text Editor is a free download on the App Store, with a one-time in-app purchase of $9.99 to unlock a collection of premium features. The universal purchase unlocks Premium across iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS.

Choose between eight app icons.

Show line numbers.

Highlight the selected line.

Increase line height and letter spacing.

Disable line wrapping to allow horizontal scrolling.

Show tabs, spaces, and line breaks using a selected symbol.

Enable page guide at a specific column to easily tell when lines are getting too long.

Add vertical and horizontal overscroll.

Remember the selected language per file.

Save file extensions and filenames that should always be treated as plain text files.

Enable soft tabs and choose the width of the tab character.

Specify whether pressing the tab key should insert a tab or indent the line.

Adjust the scaling of Markdown headings and disable highlighting of code blocks in Markdown.

Spatial Sprinkles

Second, Simon has released Spatial Sprinkle for visionOS, described as the “ultimate confetti experience for Apple Vision Pro.”

Step into a whimsical world with Spatial Sprinkles, the ultimate confetti experience for Apple Vision Pro! Immerse yourself in a mesmerizing confetti shower or fire the confetti cannon! Yes, you read that right: Spatial Sprinkles comes with a confetti cannon that shoots bursts of joy whenever you need to celebrate ANYTHING, including birthdays, promotions, finding the remote under the couch, or watching the 10,000th episode of Days of Our Lives. With Spatial Sprinkles, fun knows no bounds – walk, dance, and engage in a dazzling confetti spectacle. Elevate your reality, and let the confetti chaos begin!

This sounds like an incredibly fun visionOS app that I’ll check out when my Vision Pro arrives later today. You can download it on the App Store as a one-time $0.99 purchase.