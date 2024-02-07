 Skip to main content

Tim Cook stars in NFL Super Bowl Halftime promo with Ludacris, Lil Jon and Taraji P. Henson: Where’s Usher?

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Feb 7 2024 - 9:50 am PT
4 Comments

Tim Cook is the star of a new NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show (sponsored by Apple Music) that’s straight out of left field. Wait, that’s baseball. Anyway, the Apple CEO is spotted in an Usher tee shirt (that’s who is performing the show) and FaceTime calling Ludacris, Lil Jon and Taraji P. Henson. Words cannot do it justice.

It’s an instant meme. See for yourself:

Apple Music is sponsoring its second NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show in as many years. The game kicks off on Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT. You can stream it online with Paramount+, or on TV on CBS.

This is by far the most ludicrous ad to show off Cook’s acting skills yet. If the whole Apple CEO gig doesn’t work out, maybe he could star in a Jurassic World movie? Based on this initial ad, we should expect to seem more like this before Sunday.

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes…

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.