Tim Cook stars in NFL Super Bowl Halftime promo with Ludacris, Lil Jon and Taraji P. Henson: Where’s Usher?

Tim Cook is the star of a new NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show (sponsored by Apple Music) that’s straight out of left field. Wait, that’s baseball. Anyway, the Apple CEO is spotted in an Usher tee shirt (that’s who is performing the show) and FaceTime calling Ludacris, Lil Jon and Taraji P. Henson. Words cannot do it justice.

It’s an instant meme. See for yourself:

Apple Music is sponsoring its second NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show in as many years. The game kicks off on Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT. You can stream it online with Paramount+, or on TV on CBS.

This is by far the most ludicrous ad to show off Cook’s acting skills yet. If the whole Apple CEO gig doesn’t work out, maybe he could star in a Jurassic World movie? Based on this initial ad, we should expect to seem more like this before Sunday.

