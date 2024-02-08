 Skip to main content

Proton launches open-source, end-to-end encrypted password manager for business

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 8 2024 - 6:17 am PT
Proton launched its secure password manager last year to the public and now it’s available for enterprise. The company calls Proton Pass For Business “a Swiss vault for your team’s passwords.” It’s open source just like the consumer version of Proton Pass and offers end-to-end encryption, easy import from any other software, anti-phishing protection, admin tools, and more.

Proton announced the news in a blog post:

Proton Pass for Business is a password manager tailored for teams. We designed our interface to be intuitive, and our community has praised the user experience of the Pass apps. Not only will this reduce onboarding headaches, it will also ensure employees actually use it as intended.

Here are some of the key Proton Pass For Business features:

  • Browser extensions and mobile apps to autofill login credentials and 2FA codes
  • “Easily import your data from any other provider”
  • Admin support to manage multiple users and create permissions
  • Sharing settings with granular control
  • GDPR and HIPAA-compliant
  • Hide-my-email aliases to help prevent phishing
  • Proton Sentinel protection (AI + human analysts that monitor suspicious login attempts)
  • Open-source and end-to-end encrypted

Proton Pass For Business has two tiers, “Pass Business” and “Pass Essentials“.

Normally priced at $5.99/month per user and $3.99/month per user, the company is doing a 50% off launch discount to lock the pricing at $2.99/month or $1.99/month per user forever.

Trials are also available to give Proton Pass for Business a spin before committing.

