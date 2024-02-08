 Skip to main content

FCC outlaws voice cloning robocalls after AI-generated voice claimed to be President Biden

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Feb 8 2024 - 2:10 pm PT
7 Comments

The United States Federal Communications Commission has agreed to outlaw robocalls that use voice cloning technology. The development comes after a wave of robocalls used an AI-generated voice claiming to be Joe Biden to mislead voters during a US presidential election year.

“Today the Federal Communications Commission announced the unanimous adoption of a Declaratory Ruling that recognizes calls made with AI-generated voices are “artificial” under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA),” the FCC announced via press release.

“The ruling, which takes effect immediately, makes voice cloning technology used in common robocall scams targeting consumers illegal. This would give State Attorneys General across the country new tools to go after bad actors behind these nefarious robocalls.”

CBS News has reported on recent incidents, including as many as 25,000 robocalls that used voice cloning to mislead potential voters in New Hampshire:

The FCC’s action follows an incident ahead of New Hampshire’s presidential primary last month in which a phony robocall impersonating President Biden encouraged voters not to cast ballots in the contest. An estimated 5,000 to 25,000 of the calls were made.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella on Tuesday said the AI-generated recording made to sound like the president has been linked to two Texas companies, with a criminal probe underway. 

While outlawing robocalls that use voice cloning won’t automatically prevent future incidents, the FCC position does give state attorneys-general the power to target and fine offenders.

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.