The popular fitness and wellness app Gentler Streak is receiving another important update this week. With this version, users will get more detailed fitness statuses, as well as new custom icons and a rebuilt Apple Watch app. Read on as we detail what’s new with this update.

Version 4.4 of Gentler Streak introduces an Apple Watch app that has been rebuilt from the ground up. The developers explain that this has made the watchOS app faster and, more importantly, it now consumes much less battery. But there’s much more coming with this update.

Gentler Streak’s Daily Fitness Status feature has also been significantly improved to provide users with more details. The update adds 14 new fitness statuses, with extra attention to overreaching situations and some niche scenarios as well. The new statuses are “more aligned with people’s actual condition,” say the developers.

In addition to all these improvements, Gentler Streak 4.4 comes with six new custom icons. While three of these icons were made by the Gentler Streak team, the other three were chosen as part of an icon challenge – and there’s even an icon made by Basic Apple Guy.

For those unfamiliar, Gentler Streak is an app that helps users better understand their physical condition to know whether they can improve their workouts or whether they’re pushing too hard. The app received Apple’s App of the Year award for Apple Watch in 2022 and, more recently, earned a spot as a finalist for the 2023 Apple Design Award.

You can download Gentler Streak for free on the App Store, but some advanced features require a subscription or a lifetime license. It’s worth noting that Activity Recap is a free feature, so anyone can use it.

Make sure to check out the interview with Katarina Lotric, the founder of Gentler Streak, here on 9to5Mac.

