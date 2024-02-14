Darkroom is one of the most popular photo and video editors for iOS (and also one of my favorites). This week, the app received an important update, which enables automatic backup and synchronization of the presets created by the user. This makes it much easier and simpler to find your presets between different devices.

Darkroom gets preset sync

As detailed in the release notes for version 6.7 of Darkroom, the update introduces automatic preset syncing and backup. Now, if you have custom presets, they will all be synchronized between your other Apple devices logged into the same iCloud account.

This is a big step forward in making the editing process with multiple devices more seamless. Although users already have the option of backing up and sharing their presets, this had to be done manually until now. And because the new system is backed by iCloud, syncing happens silently in the background, and users don’t need to create a specific account for the app.

“Previously, Darkroom’s preset management across multiple devices was a manual process that disrupted your creative workflow. Now all your presets are always accessible, eliminating the need for manual backing up, restoring, or manually sharing between devices,” said the developers.

With Darkroom, you can adjust the brightness, contrast, highlights, shadows, color temperature, and other details of the photos you’ve already taken. The app also lets you edit videos and even Live Photos. In addition, you’ll also find a curve editor, watermark options, advanced support for RAW photos, and even integration with the Halide app.

The best part is that you can use most of the features of Darkroom for free, which is available on the App Store. There’s a $4.99 monthly subscription to unlock all the app features. It works with iPhone, iPad, and even Mac.

