iOS 17.4 beta 4: Here are the new features and changes

Apple released iOS 17.4 beta 4 to developers today with a few notable changes. The update makes tweaks to the Settings app, adds a new personalized splash screen when you reboot, and more.

iOS 17.4 beta 4 details

iOS 17.4 beta 4 features build number 21E5209b. It’s available now to registered developers, who can update via the Settings app by going to “General” and then choosing “Software Update.” We expect iOS 17.4 beta 4 to be released to public beta testers sometime later this week.

iOS 17.4 beta 4 new features

New welcome screen

When you reboot into iOS 17.4 for the first time, you’ll see a new welcome screen that’s personalized with your profile picture.

Battery and Settings updates

In the Settings app, Apple has made changes to the “Battery” menu that make it easier to know if your iPhone’s battery health is “normal.” Simultaneously, Apple has also announced that iPhone 15 batteries actually perform better than initially expected.

New CarPlay feature

For drivers of certain cars, CarPlay now includes a new option to show information about upcoming maneuvers through a “new instrument cluster experience.”

“Users will be able to swap the desired display type between the main and instrument cluster screen by tapping the map configuration button on the upper right of the Maps main screen,” Apple explains.

What else is new in iOS 17.4?

iOS 17.4 is expected to be released to the public sometime in early March. Check out our full roundup of everything else new in the update for more information.