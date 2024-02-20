 Skip to main content

Apple releases fourth iOS 17.4 and macOS Sonoma 14.4 betas

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Feb 20 2024 - 10:11 am PT
install iOS 17.4 beta

iOS 17.4 development is wrapping up soon. Apple just shipped iOS 17.4 beta 4 to developers. The pre-release software primarily focuses on changes made in the EU due to regulatory requirements. Apple also released macOS 14.4 beta 4, visionOS 1.1 beta 3, watchOS 10.4 beta 4, and tvOS 17.4 beta 4.

Here’s a recap of some big changes that are being readied by Apple:

For everyone globally, iOS 17.4 includes new emoji characters as well.

Apple has also been testing visionOS 1.1 beta, which introduces mobile device management support and improves Persona (your virtual self during video calls).

iOS 17.4 will arrive for everyone starting in March. For even more iOS 17.4 coverage, check out these stories we’ve been cooking:

