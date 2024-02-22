CrossOver is a platform that lets users run Windows software on macOS as if it were native software, and is widely used to play games on the Mac. CodeWeavers on Thursday released CrossOver 24, which not only expands compatibility to more games, but also comes with some other improvements.

CrossOver 24 runs more games and works with 32-bit apps

As detailed in a blog post, CrossOver 24 is based on the recently released Wine 9.0, which has more than 7,000 changes that improve performance when running a variety of apps. One of these changes is better support for running 32-bit apps on modern versions of macOS, which are 64-bit only.

Since Apple removed support for 32-bit software from macOS Catalina, it was no longer possible to run older software on newer Macs running the latest versions of macOS. But thanks to improvements in Wine 9.0, CrossOver can once again run 32-bit software on a 64-bit system. The update also improves support for Vulkan, multiple displays, and High-DPI scaling.

CodeWeavers says that the new version of CrossOver runs more games than ever before, and lists the following updates:

Other updates include an easier way to run executables by just dragging and dropping them into CrossOver and fixes for running Windows apps from Office 365. It’s worth noting that last year, CrossOver 23 added support for the DirectX 12 API for better graphics performance.

CrossOver for Mac costs $64, but you can try it for free here.

