iOS 17.4 adds new prompt in the EU when downloading from the App Store [U]

Update: Apple tells Joe Rossingol that this is a bug and will be fixed. In iOS 17.4, users will not receive this alert when they download from their default app marketplace. “App installation sheets are automatically turned off for installations from a user’s default marketplace,” Apple says on its website.

iOS 17.4 includes a number of changes that come in response to the Digital Markets Act in Europe. One of those changes is support for alternative app marketplaces, and Apple is making a change to its own App Store too.

As spotted by Niléane from MacStories on Mastodon, iOS 17.4 in the EU includes a new splash screen when you want to install an app from the App Store.

The prompt reads: “‘App Store’ Would Like to Install an App. Verify the information before installing.” Below the warning, you see detailed information about the app you’re about to install. Then, you can tap a separate “Install App” button if you want to move ahead with the process. If not, there’s an option to “Cancel.”

This is similar to the popup that will appear when you install an app from a third-party app marketplace. One of the key points in the DMA is that Apple can’t favor its own App Store over third-party app stores. This is why the warning prompt also appears when downloading from Apple’s App Store.

In iOS 17.4, Apple will also allow users to set third-party app marketplaces as their default app stores. Users will be able to install third-party app marketplaces from the operator of that app marketplace’s website.

