HomeKit Weekly: It’s time for Apple to address the shortcomings of HomeKit Secure Video

HomeKit Secure Video was launched by Apple in 2019. It was introduced as part of the iOS 13 update, enhancing HomeKit with secure video capabilities designed for better privacy and security in home surveillance. Although a few updates have been seen since then, not much has changed. It’s time for Apple to double down on its commitment to secure smart home camera storage to work with cameras the Eve Outdoor Cam and Logitech Circle View.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

One of the most glaring weaknesses of Apple’s smart home camera storage and processing solution is the lack of 24/7 recording. It’s a key reason I use the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight for my outdoor cameras, while I have the Starling Home Hub to bridge them back to HomeKit for automations and with Apple TV.

I understand the limitations around 24/7 recording for battery-powered cameras, but for cameras on continuous power, like the Eve Outdoor Cam, why is that not an option? Motion detection isn’t perfect. As Apple has continued to raise the price of its services like the Apple One bundle, I believe 24/7 recording would be a welcome addition for most customers.

More cameras and more features

Apple’s approach to cameras has avoided creating a first-party one and allowed third-party manufacturers to take the lead. Initially, we had several great camera options, but it’s slowed to a crawl. It feels like its been years since many top manufacturers have shipped a new camera supporting HomeKit Secure Video. Some newer cameras that work with HKSV are doing most of their innovation in a native manufacturer app. This was not HomeKit’s or HKSV’s promise.

Apple should begin to unlock additional features within the HKSV specification and make their concept cameras. Apple’s cameras could be high-end while letting other manufacturers cover the mid and lower-range options. It’s one of those areas that I believe Apple should be dogfooding their own system.

Apple should be building more privacy controls (fine-tuned), more ways to build automations, more reliable motion detection, and more noise detection options. These features should be available to all HomeKit Secure Video cameras and inside the Home app.

Move beyond 1080p

1080p cameras are still great, but most vendors have moved beyond it to at least 2k resolution. Why is HomeKit Secure Video still capped at 1080p? If it’s about storage in iCloud+, offer the option only on the higher tier. As Wi-Fi 6E unlocks faster Wi-Fi, there’s no reason to cap camera recording in HomeKit at 1080p.

Wrap up

There are a handful of things I know I want out of HomeKit Secure Video, but I am sure there are things I am not thinking of. Ultimately, it feels like a feature with almost zero engineering and product management attention. No, it’s not a significant revenue driver. Still, it is a key feature of the Apple and HomeKit ecosystem, so it’s time to kill the product if they don’t make it continuously better.