Withings is late to the game when it comes to giving users the ability to track their menstrual cycles, but with the release of its ScanWatch Light – a hybrid smartwatch – users can now not only track their cycles with the ScanWatch Light, but also within the Withings app itself. Keep reading below for more details.

Withing’s hybrid smartwatch, the ScanWatch Light, allows users to add cycle data right from their wrist, and now, users can also track their periods within the Withings app. Plenty of companies have allowed for cycle tracking for quite some time now – Fitbit launched cycle tracking on its platform in 2018, while Apple and Garmin debuted cycle tracking in 2019. Even though Withings has been years behind the ball, it’s better late than never.

Why might it matter to track your cycle to begin with? According to Withings:

Period irregularities and changes are very common. Tracking your symptoms, phases, and the length of your menstrual cycle month after month can help you understand your unique cycle patterns.

Withings also notes on its ScanWatch Light product page that it’s important to compare cycle tracking with other health metrics in order to get a fuller picture of overall health:

It’s important to monitor your period because significant changes may be linked to other health issues. Comparing your menstrual cycle data with your other metrics like heart rate, respiratory rate or sleep quality can help you recognize connections between your reproductive health and the rest of your body’s systems.

It’s hard to argue that with all of this data, you wouldn’t at least have a better understanding of your body when you compare the different metrics available to you.

How to access cycle tracking within Withings app

There are two ways to access cycle tracking in the Withings app. Via the Tutorias section:

Open Withings app Go to Devices > ScanWatch Light Tap tutorials Scroll down until you see “Welcome to Cycle Tracking”

Alternatively, you can access cycle tracking via the Customize screen section:

Open Withings app Go to Devices > ScanWatch Light Go to All Settings > Display Options > Customize screens Tap Activate next to “Cycle Tracking”

Once you access cycle tracking, you will then be prompted to answer some questions that will help to improve the accuracy of the data collected for you.

For more information on how to navigate Withings’ cycle tracking, check out their support page.

