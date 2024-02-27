PSA: T-Mobile’s free MLB TV offer officially returns next month

While T-Mobile is not offering free MLS Season Pass to its customers this year, the popular MLB TV offer is back for another year. T-Mobile confirmed today that customers will be able to redeem their free MLB TV subscription starting on March 26.

Via T-Mobile’s webpage for this year’s promotion, you can redeem the offer starting Tuesday, March 26, through Monday, April 1. You’ll just need to have the T-Mobile Tuesdays (or T Life) app installed on your device, as well as the MLB app.

As always, it’s important to remember that MLB.TV is subject to a number of pesky blackout restrictions. The service only covers live out-of-market games, but you can watch all games on demand. Without the freebie offer from T-Mobile, you’d pay $149.99 for a season of MLB.TV.

Some fine print from T-Mobile’s announcement today:

Save and redeem within T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app by April 2, 2024, at 4:59 a.m. ET and sign up for MLB.TV between March 26, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. ET and April 2, 2024, at 4:59 a.m. ET to receive a free subscription to MLB.TV for the 2024 season. Limited-time offer, subject to change. Only for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on qualifying plans who have access to T-Mobile Tuesdays. Sign up through T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app.

