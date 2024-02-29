T-Mobile expands 5G home internet to Puerto Rico

T-Mobile has been a leader in 5G home internet over the last few years. Now alongside availability to tens of millions of homes in the contiguous 48 states, T-Mobile 5G home internet has launched in the US territory of Puerto Rico.

Across 2022, T-Mobile seriously expanded its 5G home internet across the US to cover more than 50 million homes.

Now the convenient service is available in Puerto Rico. The Un-carrier shared the news in a press release this morning:

T-Mobile is rolling out its 5G Home Internet service to Un-carrier customers in Puerto Rico, underscoring the company’s commitment to making fast, reliable broadband more accessible. The move reinforces the Un-carrier’s goal of empowering customers with more internet choices and shaking up the broadband world with much needed competition. T-Mobile customers in Puerto Rico with an eligible address and a qualifying voice line can now sign up for 5G Home Internet for just $50 a month with AutoPay through their local retail store.

For now, the service is only available for T-Mobile customers with a voice line. As we’ve previously covered, here are some of the benefits of T-Mobile’s 5G home internet:

Fixed, $50 monthly price

Easy, 15-minute self-setup

15-day free trial

Price lock

Speeds up to 245 Mbps

Availability is currently limited in Puerto Rico “in places that have network capacity to provide a great experience to all customers.”

If you want to see if T-Mobile’s 5G home internet is an option, use the availability checker for the US online and in Puerto Rico, head to a T-Mobile store.