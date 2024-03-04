11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard hits $180, Apple Watch Series 9 spring sale, more

One of the best prices ever means you can score Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at just $180. It comes joined by a pair of rare deals on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles, as well as Samsung’s 32-inch AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor at $400 – an all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $180

Amazon is now offering one of the best discounts we have ever seen on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. The first-party accessory drops to $180, down from its usual $299 price tag. It’s the second-best offer we’ve seen at $119 off, and is the lowest for a new condition model since all the way back at the start of last year. This is $20 under the Black Friday pricing last fall, too. Today’s deal comes just after the reveal that Apple will be skipping an actual event for its new iPad reveals this month. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 11-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. This model comes in both black and white designs, too.

Save $185 on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices yet on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles. Pricing on these higher-end wearables now starts at $514 for the 41mm GPS + Cellular configuration. It drops from the usual $699 price tag and is the second-best offer we’ve seen at $185 off. It’s also the lowest we’ve seen outside of a 1-day discount earlier in the year. Today’s savings carries over to the 45mm GPS + Cellular model at $598. This is down from $749 and saves you $151 while marking the second-best price since Black Friday. Go check out our coverage for a closer look.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out at the end of last year, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Samsung’s 32-inch AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor hits $400

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s previous-generation M80C 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor for $400. Today’s offer marks a $300 discount from its usual $700 price tag and is the first time we’ve seen it this low in months. It matches the best-ever discount which we last saw over the holiday shopping season last fall, and beats our previous mention from CES 2024 by an extra $50. Samsung’s new iteration of the M8 monitor arrives with much of the same design and feature set as last year’s model, just with the upgrades you can read about in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor arrives with a sleek form-factor that makes this more like an iMac than a secondary monitor, all while housing a 32-inch 4K panel. The smart functionality is another major perk, with onboard AirPlay 2 integration being joined by access to all of the popular streaming services, built-in access to Microsoft Office, and even video calling features with a detachable webcam. There’s also HDR 10+ support for the screen, as well as the ability to configure it in a portrait orientation with a pivoting stand.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

