Beats Solo 4 headphones may land this week; iPads next week

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple stores are planning a minor refresh this week, but he believes it to be for a new accessory, rather than a major new product.

He says that a bigger refresh is expected the following week, and it sounds like that one may point to the new iPads we’re expecting to be announced any day now, alongside the just-announced M3 MacBook Air models …

New accessory may be Beats Solo 4 headphones

Gurman doesn’t give any clue as to what the new accessory may be, but we recently found images of an unannounced Beats Solo 4 in the internal files of the latest build of iOS 17.4.

Certainly an update to the Solo 3 is long overdue.

It’s been a long time since Apple introduced Beats Solo 3 – more specifically, it was unveiled in September 2016 alongside the first generation of AirPods. It was the first Beats headphone to feature Apple’s W1 chip for fast pairing with Apple devices.

The new model will include USB-C, and support Spatial Audio. The images we discovered suggest that the new model will be available in black, blue, and pink.

New iPad Pro models

Gurman had earlier suggested that the new iPads we’re expecting will be announced via press release, rather than in a launch event. MacRumors said its own source backed this, with the announcements expected this week.

We’re expecting new iPad Pro models with OLED screens.

The biggest change to the new iPad Pro models will be a switch to OLED screens. Currently, the 11-inch iPad Pro uses an LCD screen with conventional backlighting. In fact, the 11-inch iPad Pro has used the same display panel since it was first introduced in 2018 […] This year, the entire iPad Pro lineup will unify on OLED displays for the first time. This will also mark the first time that Apple has used OLED displays outside the iPhone and Apple Watch. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro might also get slightly bigger this year, with the screen size increasing to 13 inches.

This is expected to be accompanied by a new version of the Magic Keyboard for iPad, with a sturdier aluminum frame and giving a more MacBook-like look.

New iPad Air

While the iPad Air will stick to LCD screens, we’re expecting to see a new 12.9-inch model – the first time it’s been possible to buy an iPad of this size without opting for the Pro model.

We’re also expecting a new camera bump, still with a single rear camera but with the addition of flash.

Images: 9to5Mac