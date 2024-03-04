Apple now selling Belkin MagSafe iPhone mount for video calling on Apple TV 4K

Happy MagSafe Monday to those who celebrate! Last fall, Apple added FaceTime to Apple TV 4K as part of tvOS 17. Now the company is selling a Belkin MagSafe mount for using the iPhone-enabled feature more easily. The accessory also makes video calling with iPhone on Apple TV 4K easier with apps like Zoom and Webex.

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K retails for $49.95 and is available to order now. Availability for in-store pickup and expedited delivery starts Thursday. The Belkin accessory joins two other solutions for using an iPhone as a webcam for MacBooks and external displays. Unlike the original iPhone announcement, these three things are not one product.

The new accessory is somewhat versatile, however. In addition to supporting an iPhone mounted above a TV, it can also work as a table mount or magnetically attach to a wall (wall compatibility may vary).

Here’s the feature rundown by Belkin:

Mount directly to your TV or display up to 4 inches (10.1 cm) in depth

Works as standalone mount on desktop or a TV stand

Tilt from –20 to +30 degrees to adjust to your environment

Easily flip iPhone orientation to stream or record in portrait or landscape

Keyhole mounts and mounting bracket included for added stability

Designed for Continuity Camera–supported apps

Unless your wall is MagSafe compatible, this shelf mode is probably the safest way to not drop your iPhone from several feet above ground. I’ve used both the laptop and monitor versions, however, and MagSafe is strong enough to support mounting an iPhone above a TV if you’re brave enough.

Perhaps one of these years we’ll see a HomePod with a display that properly puts a webcam in front of the Apple TV 4K. Until then, we have iPhones and Belkin magnets.