Instagram rolls out new DM features; Threads gets in-app gestures

Following last week’s Instagram update that added a new Lock Screen widget, Meta on Monday released updates for both the Instagram and Threads apps. When it comes to Instagram, Meta has made new DM features available to users. As for Threads, the app is getting new gestures for quick interactions.

Instagram and Threads getting new features

Meta confirmed on Monday that Instagram users will now have access to new DM features. This includes an option to edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending them and the ability to pin up to three messages to the top of the inbox. Users can also disable read receipts for direct messages, choose from new chat themes, and save their favorite stickers.

These features were already available to a small group of users. Now Meta is making them available to everyone around the world. The company says the new features help users “better connect with friends” and give them more control over the messaging experience.

But Instagram isn’t the only Meta platform getting new features today. The latest update to the Threads app adds gestures that let users quickly like or hide a post. Swipe right to like or swipe left to hide. However, keep in mind that the new gestures only work in the For You tab. It’s unclear whether gestures will be added to other sections of the app in the future.

More recently, 9to5Mac reported that Instagram has also been testing an App Clip to let users experience the Reels short video platform when they don’t have the Instagram app installed. A few days ago, an update to the Instagram app on iOS added a Lock Screen widget that opens the Story Camera with just a tap.

Both the Instagram and Threads apps are available for free on the App Store. Make sure you download the latest versions of the apps to get access to the new features.

