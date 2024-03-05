PSA: X audio and video calls probably don’t use strong encryption

Regain clarity with CleanMyPhone by MacPaw — the new AI-powered cleaning app that quickly identifies and removes blurred images, screenshots, and other clutter from your device. Download it now with a free trial.

X audio and video calls started rolling out last year, in a feature nobody appeared to ask for and few seem to want. We previously shared how to deactivate the feature, and now it seems there’s another reason to do so …

X audio and video calls

We first learned of plans for the feature back in May of last year, and the rollout began in October.

With the new feature, users can make and receive audio and video calls using the X app. The feature is built into direct messaging and works in a similar way to other apps that support calls, such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Due to integration with the iOS CallKit API, you’ll see incoming calls on the Lock Screen, just like a regular call.

We noted then that few seemed likely to want the any Twitter user they follow to be able to call them, and explained how to deactivate the feature from the iOS app:

Open the X app Tap on your profile picture at the top Tap Settings and privacy Choose the Privacy and safety menu Tap the Direct messages option Change the audio and video calling options as you wish

Calls seemingly don’t use end-to-end encryption

TechCrunch has now found another reason to disable the feature: it appears it doesn’t use end-to-end encryption.

X doesn’t mention encryption in the official help center page at all, so the calls are probably not end-to-end encrypted, potentially allowing Twitter to listen in on conversations. End-to-end encrypted apps, Signal or WhatsApp — prevent anyone other than the caller and the recipient from listening in, including WhatsApp and Signal. We asked X’s press email whether there is end-to-end encryption. The only response we got was: “Busy now, please check back later,” X’s default auto-response to media inquiries. We also emailed X spokesperson Joe Benarroch but did not hear back.

