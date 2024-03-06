The TikTok Creator Rewards Program – first launched a year ago as a limited beta under the name Creativity Program – is now available to all …

TikTok videos were once just 15 seconds long, an interesting creative challenge for creators, and a way to give instant entertainment hits to users.

Since then, however, the company has embraced longer videos, finding that those over a minute in length prove more popular, and generate higher revenues for creators.

Last year’s launch of the Creativity Program saw selected TikTokers asked to create videos of more than one minute, in return for a bigger cut. The company says the program has now been renamed the TikTok Creator Rewards Program, and is available to all from today.

Last year, we released the Creativity Program in beta, which allowed us to gather feedback from our community to further optimize the feature. Since its release, we’ve seen incredible success with the program, with total creator revenue increasing by over 250% within the last 6 months, and the number of creators making $50,000 each month nearly doubling. We designed the Creativity Program to help creators foster their creativity, generate higher revenue potential and unlock more real-world opportunities and we’re excited to share that in the coming weeks, the program will be leaving beta with some improvements and a new name: Creator Rewards Program. The Creator Rewards Program will continue rewarding high-quality, original content over a minute long with an optimized rewards formula focused on 4 key areas: originality, play duration, search value and audience engagement.

TikTok says it’s also making more resources available to creators.

With such a variety monetization offerings, we recognize creators may not fully understand the analytics and mechanics of each feature. To help creators gain a better understanding of these offerings individually, we’ll be upgrading the Creator Portal to the Creator Academy. The new comprehensive education hub will provide creators of all levels with regularly updated resources, courses, articles, videos, and insights, for additional guidance on their TikTok journey. From account health to creation tools, content skills, and monetization features, creators can find answers to their questions here. Currently in testing, the Creator Academy will be available in the coming weeks in 7 different languages, with more to come, which can be accessed in-app via Creator tools and eventually through the Creator Center.

Finally, it’s testing new subscription options.

Since introducing LIVE Subscription, we’ve witnessed the real-world impact it’s had on creators, enabling them to utilize the feature’s exclusive benefits like Badges, Personalized Emojis, Exclusive Content and Community Communication, to form dynamic relationships with their community while increasing their monthly earnings. We’re thrilled to expand this feature as the newly designed Subscription to make it available to non-LIVE creators on TikTok.

This is currently invitation-only, but is expected to quickly roll out to all.