Uber on Monday announced a new feature that aims to raise awareness among its users about the impact of CO2 emissions on the atmosphere. Named “Emission Savings,” the feature is now being rolled out and will let riders get a better idea of their own carbon footprint based on their Uber data.

Uber providing data on CO2 emission saving

According to the company, the Emission Savings feature was developed to help Uber drivers “embrace a low-emissions lifestyle.” In the Uber app, users will find a new menu under the Account tab that shows an estimate of CO2 saved when taking Uber Green and Uber Comfort Electric – both options for choosing electric vehicles.

To make all this data easier to understand, the app shows what your CO2 emission savings are comparable to. For example, a graph compares the amount of CO2 saved with the amount of gas that would have been consumed if the same rides had been completed with fuel-powered vehicles.

Emission “savings” represent the emissions a rider has avoided, either by directly requesting a lower-emission ride option, or by getting matched with a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV), such as an electric vehicle. Emission savings are calculated as the difference in CO₂ emitted from low-emission ride options on the Uber app and those of their standard-emission counterparts.

Uber also says that since the environment is one of the main causes among Gen Alpha and Gen Z, the company is also making the Uber Green and Uber Comfort Electric options available to Uber Teen account holders. With that, teenagers will also have access to the newly launched Emission Savings feature.

In the future, Uber plans to include emissions statistics based on any ride in all-electric vehicles, UberX Share, e-bikes, and e-scooters. More details on how Uber estimates emission savings can be found on the company’s website.

Make sure you download the latest version of the Uber app to get access to the latest features.

