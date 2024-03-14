 Skip to main content

Spotify brings real-time listening parties feature ‘Jam’ to its desktop app

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Mar 14 2024 - 1:45 pm PT
1 Comment
Spotify Jam Desktop app

Spotify on Thursday announced that it is bringing its “Jam” real-time listening party feature to its desktop users. The feature was introduced last year on Spotify’s iOS and Android app and lets users create real-time listening sessions that other people can join from wherever they are.

Spotify Jam now available for desktop users on macOS and Windows

“Now you can start or join a listening party with your friends, family, colleagues, and classmates, with the Spotify desktop app in addition to the mobile app,” Spotify said in a blog post.

Jam, a personalized, real-time listening session for any group to tune in together. Jam builds on some of our popular social features, and combines them with our personalization technology to make listening with pals better than ever. With Jam, Premium subscribers will be able to invite others to contribute through a shared queue, and enjoy a musical experience made exclusively for everyone listening.

With Jam, desktop users can share their listening experience in real time with others, either remotely or in person. According to Spotify, using Jam is better for socializing than simply sharing links to songs or playlists with other people. And for those who want to try Jam on the desktop version of Spotify, here’s how to do it:

  1. Open the Spotify app on your Mac or PC
  2. Right-click on a song or playlist
  3. Choose Start a Jam

Once you start a Jam, you can invite other people to join via a link or QR Code. Of course, if you’re on the desktop, you can join a Jam using the link shared by someone else. Everyone will experience a synced listening session in real time and any participant can add a song or album to the queue.

Spotify Jam

As part of the update, Spotify is also revamping the queue experience on its desktop app by moving it to the right sidebar. “The Queue now being in the right sidebar allows you to browse content in the main area of the app while keeping an eye on what’s playing next or the current Jam that you are participating.”

It’s worth noting that although Jam is available to both Free and Premium Spotify users, only Premium subscribers can join a Jam remotely, while Free users are limited to joining a Jam session in person. Make sure you have the latest version of the Spotify app installed on your computer to get access to the new Jam feature.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Spotify

Spotify

Spotify is a music streaming service that debute…

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.