Spotify on Thursday announced that it is bringing its “Jam” real-time listening party feature to its desktop users. The feature was introduced last year on Spotify’s iOS and Android app and lets users create real-time listening sessions that other people can join from wherever they are.

Spotify Jam now available for desktop users on macOS and Windows

“Now you can start or join a listening party with your friends, family, colleagues, and classmates, with the Spotify desktop app in addition to the mobile app,” Spotify said in a blog post.

Jam, a personalized, real-time listening session for any group to tune in together. Jam builds on some of our popular social features, and combines them with our personalization technology to make listening with pals better than ever. With Jam, Premium subscribers will be able to invite others to contribute through a shared queue, and enjoy a musical experience made exclusively for everyone listening.

With Jam, desktop users can share their listening experience in real time with others, either remotely or in person. According to Spotify, using Jam is better for socializing than simply sharing links to songs or playlists with other people. And for those who want to try Jam on the desktop version of Spotify, here’s how to do it:

Open the Spotify app on your Mac or PC Right-click on a song or playlist Choose Start a Jam

Once you start a Jam, you can invite other people to join via a link or QR Code. Of course, if you’re on the desktop, you can join a Jam using the link shared by someone else. Everyone will experience a synced listening session in real time and any participant can add a song or album to the queue.

As part of the update, Spotify is also revamping the queue experience on its desktop app by moving it to the right sidebar. “The Queue now being in the right sidebar allows you to browse content in the main area of the app while keeping an eye on what’s playing next or the current Jam that you are participating.”

It’s worth noting that although Jam is available to both Free and Premium Spotify users, only Premium subscribers can join a Jam remotely, while Free users are limited to joining a Jam session in person. Make sure you have the latest version of the Spotify app installed on your computer to get access to the new Jam feature.

Read also