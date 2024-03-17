Spike for Teams adds shared inbox support for streamlined team communication

I’ve been a big fan of Spike for many years, and their new Teams plan is one of the most credible alternatives to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 we’ve seen in quite some time. Spike takes a different approach to managing your inbox by turning it into an iMessage-like experience vs a traditional email app. Today, they’ve just released a great feature for teams: a shared inbox.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Spike’s Shared Inbox, a game-changer for team collaboration,” exclaimed Dvir Ben-aroya, CEO of Spike. “With this new feature, teams can answer emails faster together, ensuring smooth communication, providing support at the speed of chat, and enhancing productivity. Whether it’s customer support, sales, recruiting, or shared-responsibility teams, Spike’s Shared Inbox is the ultimate solution for seamless collaboration.

Spike’s Shared Inbox works with many of Spike’s key features, including email templates, snooze, send later, read indicators, magic AI, and more. Shared inboxes will be great for sales teams looking to manage incoming sales request emails, customer services teams, and IT help desks. It allows teams to manage incoming replies without needing to forward emails back and forth or question if someone has taken care of a request.

Especially with access to Magic AI, teams can speed through shared inboxes with responses to customers that are on-brand and well-thought-out. Because it’s part of Spike for Teams, you can easily add or remove people from shared inboxes as roles evolve and change.

Shared Inbox works with paid plans of Spike for Teams, and you can easily access your shared inbox alongside personal emails without the hassle of switching between tabs or apps. It’s built into the Spike iOS, macOS, Android, PC, and web apps.