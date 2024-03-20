Strava app expands Best Efforts feature for cyclists

Strava, the popular app that tracks your workouts and lets you share them with your community, today expanded its Best Efforts feature to include more categories for cyclists. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

As a leading digital community with over 120 million athletes, Strava continues to improve its app for its active members – today, the app introduced an expanded version of Best Efforts for Ride, allowing cyclists to better track their progress and work toward achieving new records.

In 2023, according to Strava’s research, 77% of active cyclists achieved a Best Effort, and 33% of active cyclists achieved a Best Effort in February of 2024. Taking notes from the app’s current Best Efforts experience for Strava runners, the newest feature expands Best Efforts “to include distance, cumulative elevation gain, biggest single climbs, power, and time for relevant intervals,” according to the press release.

Just like the Best Efforts for Run, Best Efforts for Ride can be viewed near the bottom of the “You” page on the Strava app for paid subscribers. Best Efforts tracks an athlete’s top three efforts across five categories and “synthesizes the cycling data to help the rider contextualize progress and performance.”

Starting now, subscribers can work toward progress in new categories, tap into highlights, and do a deep dive into their activity data. Additionally, Best Efforts for Ride will include the intervals noted below to measure top performances across both indoor and outdoor activities:

Distances: 10 km, 10 mi, 20 km, 40 km, 50 km, 50 mi, 80 km, 90 km, 100 km, 100 mi, 180 km

Power/time intervals: 5 seconds, 30 seconds, 1 minute, 5 minutes, 10 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, and 2 hours

Strava debuted last summer a similar feature for its runners, which has been widely adopted – the feature, for runners, tracks Best Efforts ranging from 400m to 50K.

