Wednesday’s best deals include iPad Air 5 from $449, Nomad Apple accessories at 20% off, more

Amazon’s new Big Spring Sale is now underway, and we’re rounding up all of the best discounts. The savings start with iPad Air 5 dropping to $449 for those who are probably going to skip the spring refresh anyway, as well as iPhone 13 and 13 Pro starting at $370. Plus, a collection of Nomad Apple accessories at 20% off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Air 5 starts at $449 all-time lows ahead of a spring refresh

Amazon now offers the Apple iPad Air 5 starting at $449 for the Wi-Fi 64GB model. That’s $150 off the usual $599 price tag you’d pay and a match of the all-time low for only the second time. Today’s offer is the best in 2 months and also comes joined by some deals on 256GB capacity models and cellular configurations – both of which are also $150 off. All five of the different colorways are also available across many of the different versions, too.

Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas.

Apple Pencil 2 support is, of course, onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup, like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

The rumored iPad Air 6, on the other hand, isn’t looking like all too radical of a redesign. We’ve been reporting what to expect over at 9to5Mac, and while the landscape front-facing camera will be one of the more notable changes, the actual dimensions and design are going to stay the same in favor of some spec upgrades. But if the newer M3 chip isn’t going to be worth an extra $150 (or more potentially), then today’s deals are hard to beat for an iPadOS device.

iPhone 13/Pro start from $370 today

Woot has a collection of certified refurbished iPhones on sale today starting from just $126 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. There are a ton of previous-generation handsets in the sale, but a favorite has to be the iPhone 13 Pro down at just $485. This is far below the original $999 price tag and also beats our previous mention by an extra $5. It’s a new all-time low, too.

Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro comes centered around the A15 Bionic chip, like other handsets in the series, which powers the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There are all of the usual Apple staples, like Face ID, Cinematic mode video recording, and MagSafe charging. Dive into our coverage for a closer look. If you’re not sold on the newer iPhone 15 Pro and its USB-C port, this is a great option for bringing home a capable flagship handset with plenty of years of software updates for less.

You can also save on the iPhone 13 today as the standard iteration of the handset drops to $370. That’s down from its original $799 price tag and makes for an even more affordable option if you don’t need the extra camera sensor. We last saw it on sale for $430, for comparison.

Nomad takes 20% off entire collection of 9to5-favorite accessories

Nomad is on a mission to refresh your setup with some new gear this spring, offering a new sitewide sale in the process. Right now, when you apply code SUPERSPRING2024 at checkout, you’ll be able to take 20% off everything the brand sells. Items will have to be in stock to lock in the savings. Nomad makes so many of our favorite iPhone and Apple accessories, so picking up one favorite is always tough. But if there has to be just one highlight, it would be the Stand One Max. The new 15W upright MagSafe charging stand sells for $144 as the very first discount. It’s down from $180 and arrives at a new all-time low.

Nomad’s newest 3-in-1 charging station just launched last December with official 15W MagSafe specs in tow. If you’re not sold on the more affordable Qi2 offerings out there and want something that is just as premium as the iPhone you’re pairing it with, this is it. There’s a metal and glass design to go alongside an Apple Watch fast charger and 5W Qi pad for AirPods. We take a closer look at the new Stand One Max in our hands-on coverage.

Amazon is now offering Apple AirTag deals for the first time since last year’s holiday shopping season. Right now, just a single one of the item finders will set you back $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and matches our previous mention to come within $1 of the fall’s best price. A better value, you can also bring four of Apple’s item finders to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. The AirTag 4-pack sells for $83 on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down to under $21 each – meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs, it’s a better idea to just go with the bundle.

All-time lows land on Anker’s new Prime power banks and chargers

Amazon is now discounting the entire lineup of Anker Prime chargers and power banks. It’s the latter category that’s really taking the spotlight, as the 27,650mAh Prime Power Bank drops to $124.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $180 with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $55 off. We last saw it on sale at $153, and now you can save another $28. The new Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of the popular PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a larger battery alongside a 250W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. I just personally took a hands-on look at the experience in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Save $100 on an upcoming Samsung 2024 TV pre-order

Samsung showed off its new 2024 lineup of TVs back at CES in January, and now the company is gearing up to launch them later this month. In true Samsung fashion, you’ll also be able to save on the new releases before they’re even officially on store shelves. Right now, you can score an extra $100 discount on that future Samsung 2024 TVs pre-order when you sign up at this link ahead of time. All you have to do is put down your name and email, and you’ll be able to get an extra $100 towards that new home theater upgrade –no cash down ahead of time or anything else needed.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

