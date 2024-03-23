Last week, Apple released iOS 17.4.1 with rather vague release notes claiming to include important bug fixes and security patches. Two days later, the company has yet to add any specifics. This is unusual for Apple, which typically lists critical security patches hours after a release and suggests that the ones in iOS 17.4.1 could be significant or something else entirely…

The update comes two weeks after the release of iOS 17.4, which brought major changes to the iPhone in the European Union, mainly around the App Store, with support for alternative app marketplaces.

The release notes for iOS 17.4.1 simply say, “This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users,” with a message to visit an Apple support page for additional information. The page, however, notes that details on the update are still “coming soon.”

This is not a coincidence. And could mean several things.

It’s possible Apple doesn’t want to disclose details about the iOS 17.4.1 security patches before the company has concluded its investigation, which could point to something more significant. The update we received may have been a fix to prevent further exploitation.

“For the protection of our customers, Apple doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are generally available,” Apple states on its security releases page.

Another possibility, which I think is most likely the reason, is that Apple is currently working on patching the same vulnerabilities on the Mac and the Apple Watch. With this new iOS release, we got the same security updates to iPadOS and visionOS, but not macOS or watchOS. Mac (and Apple Watch) users could still be at risk, and disclosing details about known CVEs in other products could leave a hole in Apple’s security posture.

The patches will likely be available in an update for macOS and watchOS sometime next week. In the meantime, users should update any devices below immediately.

The new security update is available on the following supported devices:

iPhone XS and later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later

iPad Air 3rd generation and later

iPad 6th generation and later

iPad mini 5th generation and later

Apple Vision Pro

I’ll update this post as we learn more.

