iOS 17.4.1 and macOS 14.4.1 come with these 2 security fixes

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 25 2024 - 10:54 am PT
Apple iOS 17.4.1 security fixes

iOS 17.4.1 and macOS 14.4.1 have arrived for all users after the major iOS 17.4/macOS 14.4 updates. Now Apple has revealed what important security patches come with the latest updates for iPhone, Mac, and more.

iOS 17.4.1 launched with generic release notes with Apple following up today with security specifics on its website. The same two vulnerability fixes come with macOS 14.4.1 which was released today.

What are the iOS 17.4.1 and macOS 14.4.1 security fixes?

  • CoreMedia security patch that solves an issue that could “lead to arbitrary code execution”
  • WebRTC flaw patch that could also “lead to arbitrary code execution”

These flaws were not listed previously exploited. macOS Ventura 13.6.6, iOS 16.7.7, and visionOS 1.1.1 also all get the same patches.

While iOS 17.4.1 didn’t come with any other user-facing upgrades or notable bug fixes, macOS 14.4.1 solved issues with USB hubs, Java-based apps, and more:

Here are the full iOS 17.4.1. security release notes:

CoreMedia

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing an image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2024-1580: Nick Galloway of Google Project Zero

WebRTC

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing an image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2024-1580: Nick Galloway of Google Project Zero

