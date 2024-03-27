WSJ profiles Phil Schiller, who is working nearly 80 hours a week defending the App Store

As Apple continues to face App Store battles around the world, it’s leaning heavily on Phil Schiller, its former Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. A new report from The Wall Street Journal gives an interesting look at how Schiller, who now holds the title of Apple Fellow, is still working 80-hour weeks to defend the App Store against antitrust allegations and developer criticism.

The story points out that while other Apple executives defend the App Store, Schiller is serving as its “most prominent advocate.”

Other Apple executives including Chief Executive Tim Cook have also defended its approach. Cook, who often allows lieutenants to handle their areas of responsibility, defers to Schiller on some App Store matters, people familiar with the company said. Schiller oversees the App Store alongside marketing head Greg Joswiak and services chief Eddy Cue, but Schiller has acted as its most prominent advocate.

Citing “people close to Schiller,” the report outlines three main hobbies for the Apple Fellow, including cars, sports, and Apple. Despite some speculation that the transition to “Apple Fellow” meant Schiller was inching toward retirement, the WSJ says he’s actually still working “nearly 80 hours a week.”

People close to Schiller describe his three main hobbies as cars, Boston sports teams and Apple, where he is still known to work nearly 80 hours a week, respond to emails almost immediately and answer phone calls at any time. He is also heavily involved in philanthropic endeavors, including an institute at Boston College, his alma mater, that carries his name, the Schiller Institute for Integrated Science and Society.

Schiller became an Apple Fellow in August 2020. At the time, Apple said he would “continue to lead the App Store and Apple events” while also offering “thought partnership and guidance.” At the time of his transition to Apple Fellow, Schiller was also leading Apple PR – a role now held by Kristin Huguet Quayle.

You can read the full report on The Wall Street Journal website or with Apple News.