Apple on Monday warned podcast creators that the Apple Podcasts Connect platform will be unavailable for a few hours on April 13. The outage is due to scheduled maintenance and is expected to last around two hours.

In an email sent to podcast creators with content available on Apple Podcasts, the company says that Apple Podcasts Connect will be unavailable on April 13, starting at 6 a.m. PT. According to Apple, the platform will remain offline for “up to two hours.” Access to both Apple Podcasts Connect and Analytics will be unavailable during this time.

You can read the full email below:

Dear Podcast Creator, On April 13, starting at 6:00 a.m. PDT, Apple Podcasts Connect will be unavailable for up to two hours. Access to Apple Podcasts Connect and

Analytics will not be available during this time. Best regards,

The Apple Podcasts Team

For those unfamiliar, the Apple Podcasts Connect platform lets creators submit their shows to Apple Podcasts. There, creators can also manage show details and check analytical data.

More about Apple Podcasts

Earlier this year, Apple introduced auto-generated transcripts to Apple Podcasts. The feature is part of iOS 17.4 and is available for shows in English, French, German, and Spanish. Apple Podcasts is built into Apple platforms, including iOS, macOS, and tvOS.