 Skip to main content

Apple Podcasts Connect to be unavailable on April 13 for scheduled maintenance

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 3 2024 - 2:18 pm PT
0 Comments
Apple Podcasts

Apple on Monday warned podcast creators that the Apple Podcasts Connect platform will be unavailable for a few hours on April 13. The outage is due to scheduled maintenance and is expected to last around two hours.

In an email sent to podcast creators with content available on Apple Podcasts, the company says that Apple Podcasts Connect will be unavailable on April 13, starting at 6 a.m. PT. According to Apple, the platform will remain offline for “up to two hours.” Access to both Apple Podcasts Connect and Analytics will be unavailable during this time.

You can read the full email below:

Dear Podcast Creator,

On April 13, starting at 6:00 a.m. PDT, Apple Podcasts Connect will be unavailable for up to two hours. Access to Apple Podcasts Connect and
Analytics will not be available during this time.

Best regards,
The Apple Podcasts Team

For those unfamiliar, the Apple Podcasts Connect platform lets creators submit their shows to Apple Podcasts. There, creators can also manage show details and check analytical data.

More about Apple Podcasts

Earlier this year, Apple introduced auto-generated transcripts to Apple Podcasts. The feature is part of iOS 17.4 and is available for shows in English, French, German, and Spanish. Apple Podcasts is built into Apple platforms, including iOS, macOS, and tvOS.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts is Apple's podcast app that is bu…

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.