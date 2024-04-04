Disney is about to start blocking password sharing, here’s when

Following Netflix’s successful implementation of anti-password sharing features, Disney+ and Hulu will soon follow suit. The company has discussed its plans to crack down on password sharing multiple times, but now CEO Bob Iger has further confirmed the changes are coming this summer.

Disney+ password sharing crackdown

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Iger said that Disney’s goal is to eventually have double-digit profit margins, and streaming will play a big role in this. One key factor will be cracking down on password sharing once and for all.

In the interview, Iger said that Disney will launch its “first real foray into password sharing in June.” The rollout will begin in “a few countries” before expanding everywhere in September:

In June, we’ll be launching our first real foray into password sharing. Just a few countries in a few markets, but then it will grow significantly with a full rollout in September

Disney’s crackdown on password sharing has been a long time coming. The company first announced its plans to follow in Netflix’s footsteps last August. While we don’t have specific details on the technical implementation of Disney’s anti-password sharing plans, it has said it will “analyze the use of your account” to ensure Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions are only being used in one “household.”

Disney also informed US account holders in February that the password sharing crackdown was coming, but without a specific timeline on the rollout. While Iger’s comments today still don’t answer every question we have, it’s at least a clear signal that the rollout will begin in just two months.

Netflix brought its password sharing crackdown to the United States last spring. Its implementation uses analytics like addresses, account activity, and device IDs to “determine whether a device signed in to your account” is actually associated with the account’s primary location. For Netflix, the move has been a success and led to a boost in paying subscribers for the company.

If Disney’s anti-password sharing features for Disney+ and Hulu cut off your access to the services, will you pay up for your own account? Let us know down in the comments.

