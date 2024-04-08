 Skip to main content

Netflix won’t make a Vision Pro app, so Supercut to the rescue

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 8 2024 - 7:56 am PT
Apple Vision Pro is the best way to watch video, but Netflix hasn’t received the memo. Fortunately, young and aspiring developers are ready to show up and ship. Enter Christian Privitelli, the 19-year-old Australian developer of Supercut.

Supercut is a proper visionOS app that delivers a first-class experience for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscribers on Apple Vision Pro.

Supercut isn’t just the best way to watch Netflix on Apple Vision Pro. It’s the only way to experience Netflix multichannel audio. Streaming Netflix in Safari on visionOS just won’t cut it. The app unlocks Dolby Atmos audio as well.

Both 4K and Dolby Vision are supported with compatible Netflix subscriptions, and Prime Video videos stream with more resolution than the iPad app experience on Vision Pro. Netflix, of course, doesn’t even allow Vision Pro users to run the iPad version.

Supercut is out now on the visionOS App Store. Grab it for five bucks, leave a rating, and enjoy the highest fidelity spatial Netflix experience yet.

