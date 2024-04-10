 Skip to main content

Apple Store in New Jersey with over 100 employees petitions to unionize

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 10 2024 - 1:34 pm PT
6 Comments
Apple Store Short Hills | Unionize

We’ve seen some Apple Retail Stores seeking to unionize in recent years, especially after a store in Maryland became the first in the US to vote to unionize. Now the staff at Apple Short Hills in New Jersey has also petitioned to unionize.

Apple Short Hills in New Jersey wants to unionize

As reported by Bloomberg, the 104 employees of Apple Short Hills are being represented by the Communications Workers of America in the petition to unionize, which was filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday. This is the fifth Apple Store in the US that has voted to unionize, joining stores in Oklahoma City, the Maryland town of Towson, Atlanta, and St. Louis.

John Nagy, a member of the organizing committee, said in a statement that unionization is “the best way to ensure all Apple workers receive the respect, pay, benefits and working conditions we deserve.” Nagy also accused Apple of “violating workers’ rights across stores around the country” and says he hopes the company recognizes the opportunity to “stay on the cutting edge by taking a different approach.”

According to the unionization committee at Apple Short Hills in New Jersey, the group has asked Apple not to interfere in the efforts and to allow employees “to freely determine for themselves whether to form a union.” Apple responded by saying that it’s “dedicated to providing an excellent experience” for its customers and teams.

Apple tried to stop its stores from unionizing

Since the efforts of the first Apple Store to unionize, Apple has tried in many ways to prevent other stores from unionizing. The company has held meetings with retail employees to “discuss the risks of unionization” and discourage them from talking to union representatives.

Last year, the company had to agree to undergo a third-party audit of its labor practices after being accused of illegal anti-union practices. Currently, only two Apple Retail Stores in the US have successfully unionized, while three stores have unionized in the UK.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates more than 500 retail stores acros…
Unionization

Unionization

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.