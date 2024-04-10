iPhone 16 rumored to come in multiple new colors: here’s the list

While the iPhone 16 won’t feature any dramatic design changes, Apple is allegedly planning to shake up the color choices. According to a new rumor today, the iPhone 16 will be available in two additional colors compared to the iPhone 15 lineup.

iPhone 16 colors

Interestingly, the rumor specifically refers to the iPhone 16 Plus. It seems unlikely that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would each be available in different colors, but this is something to keep in mind.

As a refresher, here are the five color options for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:

Pink

Yellow

Blue

Green

Black

According to a new rumor posted on Weibo today, the iPhone 16 will be available in a wider array of seven colors:

Pink

Yellow

Blue

Green

Black

White

Purple

Again, this is just a rumor for the time being – and a sketchy rumor at that. Still, it’d certainly be nice to see Apple offer the iPhone 16 in a wider array of colors … and maybe some of those colors will be a bit bolder and less muted than what we have now.

What color iPhone 16 do you think Apple should make? Let us know down in the comments.

