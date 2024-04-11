iOS 18 rumors, game emulators in the App Store, Vision Pro camera access

Benjamin and Chance delve into the latest rounds of iOS 18 rumors, including a curious discovery of a new ‘Safari browser assistant’ in development. Apple has also changed the rules surrounding game emulators in the App Store, with somewhat unclear implications. Apple News+ adds a new Quartile word puzzle, and the wait for the new iPad Pro continues.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance considers his smart home strategy ahead of the move to his new house. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
